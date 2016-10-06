  The Bethel Citizen

Don’t miss an opportunity to gather with neighbors and friends at the 9th Annual Celebration of Fall, Saturday, Oct. 8, under the Hanover Picnic Pavilion, Main Street, Route 2 Hanover (between the Library and Town Office). Festivities begin at 9am and will conclude with the raffles at 2 p.m.

Denny Breau, singer/songwriter and legendary guitarist, will be the featured performed at this year’s Celebration of Fall. A Maine Country Music Hall of Famer, Denny performs folk, blues, country and jazz. With a talent and wide-ranging repertoire that appeals to all ages, he is a sought-after musician throughout Maine. This up-close-and personal opportunity to hear Denny perform is sure to please.

Celebration of Fall is a family-friendly event, free and open to the public. The Festival, sponsored by the Gardner Robert Memorial Library Trustees is the organization’s major fundraiser of the year supporting the annual operating costs of the historic little library.

There will be a Trash and Treasure Sale, Book Sale, Craft Sale, Bakery Sale and Snack Bar, offering Dan and Laurie’s awesome homemade chili and other tasty foods. Take a chance on the many raffle items including the Library’s famous Theme Basket and Busy Bees Quilt Raffles. The beautiful, bountiful baskets are on display at the Hanover Town Office for public viewing. Basket themes include Wine a Bit, You’ll Feel Better; Salute to the Red, White and Blue; Picnic in a Backpack; Merry Christmas; Famous Man’s Basket; World of Winnie the Pooh; For Kids, By Kids; Date Night; It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere; Baker’s Delight; and Oktoberfest. The handmade reversible quilt by the Library Busy Bees, “It’s a Morning Glory Day,” of teal, rose, green and black morning glory design, is also on display at the Town Office. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the Hanover Town Office, the Library or through any of the Library Trustees. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6. You may also purchase your tickets the day of the Festival!

The Library is still seeking gently used items for the Celebration of Fall Yard Sale and new or used books for the Book Sale. If you wish to donate, you may drop your items off at the library on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Baked goods will also be accepted the day of the Festival. For more information or to make a donation to the Basket Raffle, Yard Sale, Bake Sale, or Book Sale, please contact HanoverMENews@gmail.com or call 603-553-1973.