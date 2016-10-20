  The Bethel Citizen

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their November calendar.

Starting this month the hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday and Friday, opening an hour earlier. The Center offers a variety of programs as well as comfort items free to anyone impacted by cancer.

This month they are excited about their new Yoga Warrior class which will take place at Posabilities for four Wednesday 3 p.m. classes. This class is free for cancer survivors, caregivers and those in treatment. Check their website www.crcofwm.org for more information, find them on Facebook or call Sherri at 890-7063.

The center will be closed on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11 and closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 and 25.

Drop in hours are every Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. Pick up brochures or use our lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in activities offered.

Women’s Cancer Support Group Tuesday, November 1 from Noon to 1:30 pm Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Patti-Ann at 744-6173 for more information.

Stampin’ Up Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2-3:30 p.m. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

Yoga Warriors Wednesdays Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 30 at Posabilities located at 15 Tannery Street, Norway. This gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged, call Sherri 890-7063 or arrive to class 15 minutes early.

Knitting and Crocheting, Thursdays 10-11:30 a.m. On Nov. 10 Shirley will introduce us to Tunisian (afghan stitch) knitting.

Coloring for Adults, Thursdays 1-2 p.m. Coloring books and various markers are available.

Yoga for Wellness Fridays 8-9 a.m. Either Kat Larsen or Sherri will teach the class at the Center which will include breathing, movement and relaxing meditation while seated or standing. Check the website for more information.

Cards and Games, Fridays 1:00-2:00pm Various games are available or participants may bring one of their own to get a game started.

Chair Yoga, Fridays 2-3 p.m. Sherri leads the class in chair yoga. No mats are necessary, chairs are provided.

Community Cancer Cut and Sew, Wednesdays, Nov. 9 and 23 10 a.m.-12 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 4-7 p.m. at Sew Orchid Design, 316 Main, Norway. Participants cut out material for bonnets and other comfort items needed by the center. Sewing kits are assembled for people to take home to sew or sew them while you are there.

Guided Meditation Gathering, Wednesday, Nov. 9 1-1:45 p.m. Guided meditation promotes relaxation which will lower your stress. Using your imagination, along with your 5 senses you may find yourself in a tranquil state that is rejuvenating. There are no known risks associated with guided meditation, so why not give it a try! Susan Kane will lead the meditation.

Reiki 1, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1-2 p.m. Reiki is a gentle, hands-on technique intended to relieve stress and discomfort and to complement the medical treatments prescribed by your physician. Charlotte LaBelle will be our instructor. Individual sessions may be scheduled with Charlotte between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Call Sherri, 890-7063 to schedule your session.

Crafting with Barbara, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1-3 p.m. at Sew Orchid Design, 316 Main, Norway Barbara Daigle is teaching a series of non-sewing or beginner sewing crafts for participants to complete.

Walk and Talk with David – Call 739-7027 Looking for someone to walk around Norway or South Paris with? David will share his favorite walking routes; call him to schedule a time.