  The Bethel Citizen

The River Valley Healthy Communities, Mahoosuc Prevention Coalition and Telstar High/Middle School are hosting an event to address youth substance misuse.

Lee Anne Dodge, Prevention Specialist, will present information at two events on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Telstar Auditorium. The first will be at 1:30 for the students, and in the evening at 6 for parents and community members.

Students will participate in a session titled “Be Yourself … Protect What’s Next” will address alcohol and marijuana’s impact on the brain; the signs and symptoms of alcohol overdose and what steps to take to prevent it; the importance of being an active bystander; and knowing how substance use can impact your future goals.

The evening discussion will include an edibles demonstration and address what’s changed related to marijuana and what can be done about it.

For more information, contact Patricia Duguay 364-7408 or email rvhccduguay@gwi.net.