  The Bethel Citizen

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main Street, Norway announces their December calendar. The Center offers a variety of free programs to people impacted by cancer throughout the month.

This month they are excited about their new Banding Together To Restore exercise class offered on Mondays at Richard Bader Physical Therapy. This class is free for cancer survivors, caregivers and those in treatment. Check their website www.crcofwm.org for more information, find them on Facebook or call Sherri at 890-7063. In the case of inclement weather, activities sponsored by the center are canceled when SAD 17 cancels school.

Drop in hours are every Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. Pick up brochures or use our lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in activities offered.

Banding Together To Restore; Mondays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 11-12 at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main Street, Norway. The program, lead by Lori Britting, is focused on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Each participant will be encouraged to work within their abilities that will safely gain their desired goals. Getting back your energy and the ability to move easier and carry out your daily tasks and enjoying life are part of this program.

Women’s Cancer Support Group; Tuesday, Dec. 6 from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Patti-Ann at 744-6173 for more information.

Men’s Cancer Support Group; Dec. 13 and 27, 4-5 p.m. Vance Jordan will lead this encouragement and support group. Men who have recently been recently diagnosed with cancer, in treatment or are survivors are invited to attend as well as men who are or have been caregivers. Please call Vance at 583-2975 or Sherri at 890-7063 for more information.

Stampin’ Up; Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2-3:30 p.m. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

Christmas Crafts; Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sherri and others will lead craft activities. Materials will be provided. Bring a lunch and spend the day with us.

Community Cancer Cut and Sew; Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon and Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4-7 p.m. at Sew Orchid Design, 316 Main, Norway. Participants cut out material for bonnets and other comfort items needed by the Center. Sewing kits are assembled for people to take home to sew or sew them while you are there.

Guided Meditation Gathering; Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1-1:45 p.m. Guided meditation promotes relaxation, which will lower your stress. Using your imagination, along with your five senses, you may find yourself in a tranquil state that is rejuvenating. There are no known risks associated with guided meditation, so why not give it a try! Susan Kane will lead the meditation.

Reiki 1; Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1-2 p.m. Reiki is a gentle, hands-on technique intended to relieve stress and discomfort and to complement the medical treatments prescribed by your physician. Charlotte LaBelle will be our instructor. Individual sessions may be scheduled with Charlotte between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Call Sherri, 890-7063 to schedule your session.

Crafting with Barbara; Wednesday, Dec. 21 1-3 p.m. at Sew Orchid Design, 316 Main, Norway. Barbara Daigle is teaching a series of non-sewing or beginner sewing crafts for participants to complete.

Knitting and Crocheting; Thursdays 10-11:30 a.m.

Coloring for Adults; Thursdays 1-2 p.m. Coloring books and various markers are available.

Yoga for Wellness; Fridays 8-9 a.m. Either Kat Larsen or Sherri will teach the class at the center, which will include breathing, movement and relaxing meditation while seated or standing. Check the website for more information.

Cards and Games; Fridays 1-2 p.m. Various games are available or participants may bring one of their own to get a game started.

Chair Yoga; Fridays 2-3 p.m. Sherri leads the class in chair yoga. No mats are necessary, chairs are provided.

Walk and Talk with David; Call 739-7027. Looking for someone to walk around Norway or South Paris with? David will share his favorite walking routes, call him to schedule a time.