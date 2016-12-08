  The Bethel Citizen

The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) presents Youth Mental Health First Aid, a free course to learn how to help youth and teens with mental health and substance abuse problems. Results in 3 year certification on Friday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the West Parish Congregational Church, 32 Church Street ,Bethel.

For parents, teachers, neighbors, health staffs, citizens interested in learning how to recognize symptoms of mental health and substance use problems in youth/teens and what to do to help individuals experiencing those issues.

For information and to register: Go to www.namimaine.org. Click on “Get Involved”, then “Events”. This event is at the bottom of p. 1. You may also call Brandi at NAMI Maine: 1-800-464-5767 x2320. Please register soon.