  The Bethel Citizen

The Gem is an independent theater and co-working space in Bethel. The theater shows first-run movies and currently has two screens that have been converted to digital projection systems.

The purchase of the first two projectors was made possible by a community-wide fundraising campaign in December 2015. The theater officially opened in February 2016 and has become a center of community activity, hosting fundraisers for local non-profits, arts programming and a wide variety of movies.

However, due to “clean run” requirements from the major movie studios, independent film and arts programming can only be offered occasionally.

The Gem has launched a capital campaign to raise $45,000 to purchase a third projector and create a dedicated screen for independent film and arts programming.

The goal is to raise $15,000 via a Kickstarter campaign (https://www.kickstarter.com/project/610049959/the-gem-creates-a-space-for-art) and $15,000 directly from the community and through their website. If The Gem can meet this goal, The Stifler Family Foundation will match their effort 2 to 1 and contribute the remaining $15,000 to meet the goal of purchasing a third projector for arts programming at The Gem.

To date, the Kickstarter campaign has raised $8,175, 54 percent of the $15,000 goal. Through the Gem’s website, $11,070 of the $15,000 goal has been raised, which includes a generous $7,500 pre-purchase of tickets from Sunday River Resort. In total, The Gem needs an additional $10,755 to fund the purchase of a third digital projector.

For more information or details, please contact Wade Kavanaugh at thegemtheater@gmail.com.