  The Bethel Citizen

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St., Norway announces their January Calendar. The Center offers a variety of free programs to people impacted by cancer throughout the month. This month they are happy to bring back Yoga Warriors and free Reiki sessions at their Saturday clinic. Check their website www.crcofwm.org for more information, find them on Facebook or call Sherri at 890-7063. In the case of inclement weather, activities sponsored by the Center are canceled when SAD 17 cancels school.

Drop in hours are every Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. Pick up brochures or use our lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in activities offered.

Women’s Cancer Support Group; Tuesday, Jan. 3 from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Patti-Ann at 744-6173 for more information.

Men’s Cancer Support Group; January 10 and 24, 4-5 p.m. Vance Jordan will lead this encouragement and support group. Men who have recently been recently diagnosed with cancer, in treatment or are survivors are invited to attend as well as men who are or have been caregivers. Please call Vance at 583-2975 or Sherri at 890-7063 for more information.

Banding Together To Restore; Mondays, Jan. 9, 23 and 30, 11-12 noon at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St., Norway. The program, lead by Lori Britting, is focused on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Each participant will be encouraged to work within their abilities that will safely gain their desired goals. Getting back your energy and the ability to move easier and carry out your daily tasks and enjoying life are part of this program.

Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-7063 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Yoga Warriors; Mondays, Jan. 9, 23 and 30, 3-3:45 at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St., Norway. This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-7063 or register the day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Yoga for Wellness; Fridays 8-9 a.m. Either Kat Larsen or Sherri will teach the class at the Center which will include breathing, movement and relaxing meditation while seated or standing. Check the website for more information.

Chair Yoga; Fridays 2-3 p.m. Sherri leads the class in chair yoga. No mats are necessary, chairs are provided.

Walk and Talk with David; Call 739-7027 if you are looking for someone to walk around Norway or South Paris. David will share his favorite walking routes, call him to schedule a time.

Guided Meditation Gathering; Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1-1:45 p.m. Guided meditation promotes relaxation which will lower your stress. Using your imagination, along with your five senses you may find yourself in a tranquil state that is rejuvenating. There are no known risks associated with guided meditation, so why not give it a try! Susan Kane will lead the meditation.

Free Reiki Session; Saturday, Jan. 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Norway Town Office located at 19 Danforth St., Norway. Clients impacted by cancer may receive a free Reiki session at this clinic by calling 890-7063 before January 14. Any open slots after that will be offered to the general public.

Reiki 1 – Self Care; Tuesday, Jan. 24 1-2 p.m. Learn to practice Reiki for yourself. Reiki 1 – Self Care will offer you relief from some of the stress and discomforts you may be experiencing. Reiki complements the medical treatments prescribed by your physician. Charlotte LaBelle will be the instructor. Individual sessions may be scheduled with Charlotte between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Call 890-7063 to schedule your session.

Stampin’ Up; Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2-3:30 p.m. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

Make a Dream Catcher; Jan. 4, 1-3 p.m. Join us as we start off the new year making dream catchers.

Community Cancer Cut and Sew; Wednesdays, Jan. 11 and 25, 10 a.m.-12 noon and Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4-7 p.m. at Sew Orchid Design, 316 Main St., Norway Participants cut out material for bonnets and other comfort items needed by the Center.

Sewing kits are assembled for people to take home to sew or sew them while you are there.

Crafting with Barbara; Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1-3 p.m. at Sew Orchid Design, 316 Main St., Norway. Barbara Daigle is teaching a series of non-sewing or beginner sewin crafts for participants to complete.

Knitting and Crocheting; Thursdays 10-11:30 a.m.

Coloring for Adults; Thursdays 1-2 p.m. Coloring books and a variety of markers are available.

Cards and Games; Fridays 1-2 p.m. Various games are available at the Center to play or participants may bring one of their own to get a game started.