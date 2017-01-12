  The Bethel Citizen

Back for its fifth year, ‘Cause for Laughter’ will be held at Mt. Abram on Jan. 21. Established to raise funds for local needy families, Cause for Laughter is supporting the efforts of the Bethel District Exchange for the second year. Proceeds also continue to support Kelly Martineau and her children, Tucker and Ava, through the Go Fund Me campaign, Tucker & Ava: A Cause for Laughter. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/tuckerandava.

Cause for Laughter was founded by Kathleen (Kate) Carroll, who serves as committee chairman. A dedicated group of volunteers organizes the evening of side-splitting comedy. Fundraising activities include a live auction, raffle and 50/50.

The doors open at 6, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a $10 voucher toward a 2017 lift ticket at Mt. Abram. A buffet dinner for $15 and drinks may be purchased at the Loose Boots Lounge. Attendees must be 21 years or older to attend.

Mark Turcotte and Johnny Ater—two of Maine’s funniest guys—co-emcee the event with Carroll. Turcotte’s Comedy Fix is an independent fundraising organization bringing some of New England’s best stand-up comedians to Maine to benefit local charities.

“To be celebrating our fifth year supporting local families and now embracing the District Exchange is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Carroll. “I don’t do it alone. We have an amazing group of volunteers, the generosity of those donating to the auctions, people who come and support the event year after year and lots of fun the night-of.”

In addition to annual donations from the Omni Hotel (a two-night stay) and a three-hour private skiing session with Sunday River’s Matt Erickson, donations to Cause for Laughter’s auctions and raffle represent the best of local artists and those willing to donate time and treasures from private homes and collections.

Local artist Gary Polonski—who holds a Bachelors of Fine Art from the University of Massachusetts, where he studied under renowned American Expressionist John Grillo—has again donated a painting, ‘Risky Business.’ Polonski’s work may be viewed in his studio (by appointment) or on his website @ http://garypolonski.webs.com.

A partial list of other items includes items from the former Rockin’ & Roastin’ (now Trails End); a three-hour private freestyle ski lesson with a Gould coach; first tracks and breakfast with Sunday River Mountain Manager Jake Treadwell; a handmade bar and stools by John Preble; and a whitewater rafting trip for four, donated by Mike St. Laurent of Dead River Expeditions. There are many more items in the auction and raffle.

Rooster’s Roadhouse, Loose Boots and the Cause for Laughter committee members have tickets for sale; tickets will also be for sale at the door. Steve Etheridge is the master of ceremonies and auctioneer, while the Cause for Laughter committee works on all aspects of putting on the show and includes: Barbara Brooks, Bethel; Angie Carroll, Bethel; Kate Carroll, Bethel; Ron Carroll, Bethel; John Dunn, Gorham, Me.; Sue Dunn, Gorham, Me.; Amy Halsted, Newry; Laurie Knowles Herron, Bethel; Mike Marshall, Bryant Pond; Suzanne Marshall, Bryant Pond; and John Preble, Newry.

Carroll notes that additional businesses are involved. She extends particular thanks to Mt. Abram Ski Area, Rooster’s Roadhouse and The Halsted Agency for their support.