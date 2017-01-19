  The Bethel Citizen

Please help support Telstar collect food donations and raise money for The School Spirit Challenge!

The School Spirit Challenge is a friendly competition between schools to show school pride and spirit, while helping the community. The program is designed to promote the community and good stewardship with students of high schools in Central and Southern Maine through an ongoing food drive to benefit the Good Shepherd Food Bank and our local community. The School Spirit Challenge is sponsored by Maine’s Credit Unions.

The SSC is all about showing off everything that makes our school a great place to be by demonstrating why we have the best school and the most community spirit.

Food and money donations will be collected between now and March 3rd, 2017.

To make an online donation, go to: https://www.gsfb.org/donate/ vfd/570

Food donations can be dropped off at Telstar High School.

DONATION CHALLENGES

GOLD STAR DONATION ($284+): 3 GOLD Star donators will be drawn to present their donation on LIVE TV the morning of February 10th, banner advertisement at pep rally, shout out recognition on Telstar’s Facebook page and website.

SILVER STAR DONATION ($150 – $283): banner advertisement at pep rally, shout out recognition on Telstar’s Facebook page and website.

BRONZE STAR DONATION ($50 – $149): Shout out recognition on Telstar’s Facebook page and website