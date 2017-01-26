  The Bethel Citizen

Daniel van Buren, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Medicine at the New England Heart Institute at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., will discuss “Be Smart About Your Heart” an overview of the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Congregational Church in Bethel. Snow date is Feb. 16. The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College (WMSC.)

Dr. van Buren, a popular speaker for To Your Health for the past five years, returns during American Heart Month to further educate the community about heart disease. He said, “In the United States and most developed countries, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is and will remain the leading cause of death in men and women. This is despite a remarkable decline in mortality. CVD includes coronary heart disease, stroke and peripheral artery disease.”

“However,” he added, “It is well known that early intervention through primary prevention can greatly reduce the incidence of the development of CVD as well as many of the other factors associated with it.”

He said, “The reduction of multiple risk factors, through therapeutic lifestyle changes and drug therapies of proven benefit, can have a clear role in the primary prevention of CVD.” He will discuss the major risk factors that can be modified including hypertension, high cholesterol, exercise/physical activity, weight loss, daily use of alcohol, avoiding or stopping smoking and the question of aspirin for prevention.

According to Dr. van Buren, as the medical system in the U.S. transitions from a quantity to quality based system, the importance of primary prevention becomes more and more important. There is consensus within the medical community that early intervention as a means of preventing the development of a disease is a far superior approach than that in which we initiate therapy after disease develops.

Dr. van Buren is board certified in internal medicine, adult echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and cardiovascular disease. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He completed is internal medicine and cardiology in Brooklyn, N.Y. and resides in Bethel.

The program is sponsored as a community service by To Your Health of WMSC with the collaboration of Bethel Family Health Center and MSAD#44/Continuing Education. The public is invited and admission is free. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Rosabelle Tifft at 824-2053.