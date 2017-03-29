Grange celebrates 150 years

All of the Granges in the U.S. are celebrating 150 years of existence this year. This is about the longest that any organization has survived, so the National Grange Master has requested that all Granges do something to celebrate and bring communities where Granges are located into closer contact with each other.

Franklin Grange 124 located in Woodstock (Bryant Pond) is kicking off a celebration by hosting a Contra Dance at the hall on April 1. The band has named itself “Better Late than Never.” Franklin Grange members will be selling refreshments during the dance.

Franklin Grange 124 was first organized in 1872 and met at various places. The hall now standing was built and held the first meeting in 1875.

On May 5, Franklin Grange will host a Mock Hee Haw show. Then the first Saturday of June, July and August will see the band ” Better Late than Never” return for more dances. Contra Dancing is making a comeback, and its popularity is increasing, in particular on the Maine coast and in N.H. These types of dances were stylish in the olden days, so what better way to kick off a 150-year celebration!

Join in the fun. Watch for posters and check out community calendar announcements.