The Crescent Park School second-graders were treated to a hands-on learning experience opportunity at Bruce and Suzanne Pierce’s family farm last week. They were able to collect and taste maple sap, pour it into the collection tank, see and learn about the evaporator with Alan Fleet (right,) and enjoy a snack and maple syrup while listening to a story. At the end of the trip, everyone was surprised with a maple syrup treat to take home. A great time was had by all.