Ski Spree April 15

Show your memorabilia and share your memories: Those are the twin themes of an upcoming event at Sunday River that benefits the Ski Museum of Maine. Slated for April 15 at Barker Mountain Lodge, Skee Spree is an important fund-raiser that supports the Ski Museum’s mission to preserve and present our state’s 147-year heritage of skiing and snowboarding.

“The Ski Museum looks forward to opening a branch in the Bethel area,” says board president Wende Gray. “This event will help to raise money toward that goal. At this time of year when ski chalets, lodges and condos are being cleaned out, it’s an opportunity to acquire historic ski equipment, apparel, photographs, and documents thatskiers may wish to donate.”

Displays of historic photos will be posted at Barker Mountain Lodge. Barker was Sunday River’s first building. The original portion opened to skiers on December 19, 1959.

A silent auction, slated to run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., will offer dozens of items, including a hand crafted K2 Adirondack chair, Sunday River logo chairs and framed vintage trail maps and posters.

Founded in 1995, the Ski Museum of Maine is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established with a mission to celebrate and preserve the history and heritage of Maine skiing. The Ski Museum exhibits artifacts, photographs, artworks, and documents at its location in Kingfield, conducts educational programs to ski clubs, schools, libraries, historical and civic organizations, and hosts social events and activities throughout the year. Information on the Ski Museum of Maine is available online at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.