Sunday River to start chairlift replacement soon

Sunday River Resort announced Tuesday that it would break ground on a new Spruce Peak Triple chairlift next month, according to a press release.

Manufactured by Doppelmayr USA, Inc., the new $2.1 million dollar, three-passenger fixed grip chairlift will be built in the same location as the resort’s original Spruce Peak Triple chairlift, and will utilize a conveyor system to help load passengers.

Estimated construction timeline for the new chairlift is six months to coincide with the resort’s 2017/18 winter season.

Spanning 4,184 feet, the new Spruce Peak Triple will rise 1,207 vertical feet from the base of the resort’s Spruce Peak to the summit. One hundred and forty-five chairs will carry up to 1,480 guests per hour at a rate of 500 feet per minute. The chairlift’s modern technology will shorten guest’s ride time by approximately one-third — from 11 minutes to eight minutes — and provide an overall more comfortable and efficient experience.

“We are thrilled to announce this capital project with parent company Boyne Resorts on the heels of welcoming in our new financial partner Och-Ziff Capital Management Group,” Dana Bullen, Resort President and General Manager of Sunday River Resort, said.