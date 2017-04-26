Drug Take Back Day in Bethel

Saturday, April 29 marks the next event for National Prescription Awareness Day.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Also, many Americans do not know how to dispose of their unused medicine properly, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away — both potential safety and health hazards.

The total number of Mainers who died from drug overdose in 2016 was 376. Nearly half of those were from heroin and prescription opioid use. It is because of these staggering numbers Prescription Drug Take Days and regular use of medication drop boxes are critical. Every effort to keep these medications out of the hands of our youth matters in the big picture. For more information, please check website www.RiverValleyRising.org.

In Bethel prescriptions can be dropped off, no questions asked, at the Oxford County Sherriff’s Office, One Parkway Road, Bethel.