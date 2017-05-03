Mahoosuc Band Concert Sunday

The Mahoosuc Community Band will play a Spring Concert Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel.

Evan LeConey, a Telstar freshman, is featured with a piano solo of “Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata 3rd Movement.” In addition, Scott Hynek is playing “Bach-Gounod Ave Maria,” which he arranged for a small group with Kathleen DeVore, Kathy Ruby, Kelly Bickford, Al Struck, Julie Schubert-Cowan and Kay Rector. Evan LeConey on the flute was the substitute for this small group.

The band has new music for this concert including “Second Prelude” by George Gershwin; “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, arranged by Paul Murtha; “Nimrod” by Edward Elgar, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Dies Irae by Giuseppe Verdi,” arranged by Jay Bocook; “Born Free” by John Barry and “The Homefront: Musical Memories from World War II,” arranged by James Christensen.

The concert includes familiar favorites of “All Aboard” by Nathan Farrell, “Ye Banks and Braes O’ Bonnie Doon,” “American Salute,” based on “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” by Morton Gould and “A Walk in the Morning Sun” by Pierre La Plante.

Donations are accepted to defray the cost of music. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

The band, directed by Patricia Boyle-Wight, will play for Memorial Day and Mollyockett Day in parades. The summer concert is Aug. 14. The community band has been organized for 23 years and continues to provide music for the communities.

The band rehearses on Monday nights at 7 p.m. at the West Parish Congregational Church. New members are always welcome. And young people are especially encouraged to join for the summer as music doesn’t end when school lets out. Music is something to enjoy throughout a lifetime.