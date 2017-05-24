One-day photo contest June 7

BANC Flash!

June 7, 2017: One day photo contest: Submissions accepted from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebration, food, film, prizes and story collecting: 5-7 p.m. at The Gem Theater. Contest participants can submit a photo taken on Wednesday, June 7 between 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. The subject of the photo must be something here, in our community, that is meaningful to the photographer: a favorite spot, a beautiful view, a friendly neighbor. Together with the photo, participants must include one or two sentences explaining why the photo is meaningful. For submission guidelines and more information contact Amy Scott at amyscott@bethelmainenonprofits.org or 207-357-3189, and visit BANC’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/bethelmainenonprofits/.