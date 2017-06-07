Bethel Historical Society news: William Bingham 2nd biography

Readers are reminded that the official launch of the biography of William Bingham 2nd, Bethel’s greatest philanthropist, will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Dr. Moses Mason House. Written by Stanley R. Howe, the Society’s Executive Director Emeritus, the book discusses Bingham’s early life in Cleveland, the origin of his great wealth, his discovery of Bethel as a summer residence, and his lifelong search for meaning, friendship, and solitude.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the first land purchased in Maine for what would become the White Mountain National Forest, the Bethel and Gilead historical societies will co-sponsor a talk at the Gilead Town Hall on Saturday, June 24, at 1:30 pm. The speaker for this free program will be David Govatski of Jefferson, New Hampshire. A forester and environmental consultant, Govatski worked for the U.S. Forest Service for more than thirty years. He is co-author with Christopher Johnson of the book “Forests for the People: The Story of America’s Eastern National Forests (2013).”

On Tuesday, June 27, the Society will open a new exhibit, “Small-Town Motion Pictures: The Jay S. Hoar Collection of 1930s Movie Posters.” On view at the Robinson House, the exhibit features some twenty window card posters from the “Golden Age” of Hollywood films. The display’s title recognizes the generous donation of Jay S. Hoar, a Rangeley, Maine, native who taught for nearly 33 years in the English Department of the University of Maine at Farmington. Professor Hoar grew up in the life of the small-town theater, beginning at the age of five by tipping up all the seats mornings after a showing for a nickel. As soon as he learned how to pop corn and make change, he sold refreshments for several seasons. Ushering, taking tickets, and sweeping the movie hall also served to give him an intimate knowledge of his subject, as well as the means to attend college. On view through September 29.

Because of the timing for this year’s Art Fair on the village common, the Society will inaugurate guided tours of the Mason House period rooms on Thursday, June 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tours continue each week thereafter, Thursday through Saturday (same hours), with the last day being Saturday, September 2. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 (under 6 free); family special, $10; Members, free.

Ski Museum of Maine partnership

The Bethel Historical Society is pleased to announce a long-term partnership with the Ski Museum of Maine through the establishment of a satellite museum at the Society’s Robinson House, beginning in June 2018. Both organizations have worked closely together on exhibitions and programs in the past, and this new collaboration will underscore the Ski Museum’s presence in Bethel while encouraging its members and visitors to explore the history of alpine and Nordic skiing in this part of western Maine.