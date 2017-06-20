Waterford Summer Breakfasts kick off July 4

The kickoff to the 64th year of Waterford Summer Breakfasts gets underway on Tuesday, July 4, at the Wilkins Community House at the foot of Plummer Hill Road, next to the Waterford Congregational Church. A breakfast of freshly baked muffins, eggs, pancakes, donuts holes, coffee, tea, and orange juice and real Maine Maple Syrup will be served from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Gluten free muffins will be available upon request. Waterford’s Thunder Hill Farm will provide the Maine Maple Syrup again this year, and Melby’s Market and Eatery in North Waterford will again provide the eggs, bacon and sausages.

In addition to July 4, future breakfast dates are the Wednesdays of July 19 and August 2 and 16. The price for each breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under five years of age.

July 4 is always a wonderful morning in Waterford with breakfast; a short but lively parade around 11 a.m. featuring our summer camps, town vehicles, our veterans and more; and a book sale at the Waterford Library from 9 a.m. to noon. The Waterford Historical Society also opens the historic Town House and the Rice Museum. Join us!

While the breakfasts are happening on the main floor, the cool basement of the Wilkins House will be the site of an Indoor Yard Sale from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on each of the breakfast dates. Bargain hunters will find treasures galore, with new items appearing at each breakfast.

Volunteers for a kitchen or dining room shift are always welcome to join the breakfast work crew, where many friendships have been formed over the years. Interested volunteers should call Ginny at 583-7357 for further information.

Proceeds from the summer breakfasts help with the upkeep of the Wilkins Community House. Income from the yard sales goes to the maintenance funds for the Wilkins Community House and the Waterford Congregational Church.

The Wilkins Community House is available for community and private events. Check out our Facebook Page for more information (Wilkins House, Waterford, Maine).

Questions about this press release, contact Carol at 583-4172 or carjmad@hotmail.com.