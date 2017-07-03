Sign up for Molly Ockett Day race

The Bethel Outing Club invites runners to join the fun on Molly Ockett Day by running in the Molly Ockett Day Classic Road Races to be held on July 15 in Bethel.

The club’s mission is to provide affordable access for all to cross-country skiing and people powered sports such as hiking, bicycling, running, paddling, swimming and roller skiing. This year all SAD 44, Andover, Maine and local Gould Academy students may run for free. They may use the coupon code LOCALKID when registering online at: https://www.runreg.com/mollyockett-day-classic

There will be a kids’ 1-mile race starting at 8:15. The Adult 5-mile and 1-mile races start at 9 a.m. There is also a Diaper Dash for the little ones at 9 a.m. Registration will be on the Bethel Inn lawn from 7 to 8:45 a.m.

We are looking forward to having a huge local turnout for this great community event. It is a healthy way to start MollyOckett Day and have fun with family and friends.