Calling all Andover area artists

A group of Andover artists is busy preparing for the 4th annual Andover Area Art Show to be held in conjunction with the Andover Olde Home Days celebration on August 4 and 5. Fortunately, Susan Merrow has once again graciously offered the old telephone office building (aka Addie’s!) for the show. Everyone is so excited to be ‘right in the middle of things’ again this year and to have a handicap access ramp!

In 2014, the art display was held in a beautiful old home just off the village common, and included 108 pieces of fantastic original art created by local artists. That home was not available for the 2015 show. Instead, we gratefully accepted Susan’s offer and held the show in the building on Main Street. The exhibit featured 109 equally incredible pieces, and only 2 were duplicates from the first year!! Last year was arguably the best display yet, with a diverse collection of local art and beautiful pieces created by members of the Pennacook Art Group. The organizers are confidant that the fourth show will equal the previous shows!

As always, our goal is to hang or display a wide variety of art, and to include any and all pieces submitted to us, as long as they are original works by Andover area artists, living or deceased, or art that represents life in Andover and the surrounding area.

All works should be ready to display. For instance, paintings and drawings should be matted and/or framed.

If you have pieces of ORIGINAL art, including but not exclusive to: paintings, drawings, sculpture, metal working, wood burning, wax, and carvings, we would love to add your pieces to the show. In order not to infringe upon the existing annual Olde Home Days photography show, we will not be accepting photographs.

To other art groups in the area: we warmly invite you to be our guests and submit qualifying pieces. We would love to include you.

Anyone interested should call Pam Berry (392-1052), Eleanor Dufault (824-0215), Denise Hurd (392-2981), Wendy Hutchins (392-2211), Carole Rickards (562-8627), or Chris Wing (364-3653)for more information and/or to register your work for the show.

Dates to drop off your work at the old telephone office are Sunday, July, 30, 3-6 p.m. and Monday, July 31, 8 a.m. to noon, but please call or see one of the ladies beforehand so they have some idea on how many people are interested and how many pieces they can expect. Depending on the response, we may need to limit the number and/or size of the pieces submitted in order to show an example of everyone’s work.