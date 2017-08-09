Seniors Plus in Bethel

SeniorsPlus will be in Bethel at the Norway Savings Bank on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and at the Norway Town Office Aug. 28 from 12-4 p.m. They will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns you may have about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families.

All events are free and open to the public. For further information and to make an appointment, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

SeniorsPlus is a private non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves as the local Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resource Center for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties, and provides a network of support, information, services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. For more information, visit http://www.seniorsplus.org/ or call 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.