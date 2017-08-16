Maine Mineral & Gem Museum Rock Garden dedication Friday

Maine Mineral & Gem Museum (MMGM) will celebrate the opening of Maine’s most unique geological exhibit on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6-8 p.m.

MMGM’s Rock Garden introduces Maine’s geology with 22 truly amazing geological specimens from around the State (and one mammoth specimen from outer space!). Built as an outside exhibit, the Rock Garden is already being utilized as a teaching tool with regional school groups. Specimens include folded marble to monolithic granite pieces and a 27-ton conglomerate boulder.

Join us at MMGM for the ribbon cutting and a special dedication ceremony to honor Arthur M. Hussey, Ph.D., who inspired all of us to think bigger, to be better and to collect a lot more rocks.

Arthur was a longtime member of the Geological Society of America, the New England Intercollegiate Geological Conference, and a founding member of MMGM’s board of trustees.

The Geological Society of Maine was formed during an informal meeting of colleagues in Art’s barn in Bowdoinham in 1974, and he served as the organization’s first president and publications editor.

This event is free and open to the public; however, we ask that you RSVP to ensure that we are able to provide good food and drink for all. Please RSVP to dcurtis@mainemineralmuseum.org or 207-824-3036. Appetizers and cash bar will be provided.