New staff at Gould Academy

NEW GOULD STAFF-Gould Academy welcomes 10 new employees at the start of the 2017-18 school year. From left: Mike Lowe, Dean of Community Life; Amy Connell, Director of Alumni and Parent Relations; Tyler Snowe, Snow Sports Coordinator and U-14 Alpine Coach; Betsy Riley, Academic Skills Teacher; Devon Brown, Alpine Ski Coach; Rachael Guay, Director of Marketing & Branding; Tim Andrews, Athletic Trainer; Rebecca Winsor, Associate Director of Admissions; Bryan Johansmeyer, Associate Director of Admissions and Courtney Cook, English Teacher.