Harvestfest, with Molly Ockett Day weather

Saturday’s Bethel Harvestfest on the Common took place in summerlike weather. Here, pies from the pie-baking contest are served. Winners were Amateur Traditional – Fred Coseglia; Amateur Nontraditional – Sarah Southam; Professional – Jenn Himes, Camp at Sunday River. In the “Chowdah Cookoff” winners were: People’s Choice-1.Sunday River Brewing Co. (Chef Rick Savage), 2.Sudbury Inn (Peter Bodwell), 3.Trail’s End Restaurant & Tavern (Benjamin Snow). Judges’ Choice -1.Sudbury Inn, 2. Frank’s Bar & Grille (Patrick Given), 3.(Tie) The Bethel Inn Resort (Robert Bates) and Sunday River Brewing Co.