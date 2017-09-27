“Wife-Carrying: The Untold True Story” to be filmed Oct. 1-9

Filmmakers Evan J. Bochetto (director-producer-co-writer) and Daniel Pastewka (producer) of Los Angeles, Calif., will be shooting a new documentary-like film, “Wife Carrying: The Untold True Story,” at Sunday River and in Bethel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9, according to a press release.

“We’re going to follow two couples, one from Louisiana and the other from Finland, as they explore the town of Bethel, and run-for-glory at the 18th Annual North American Wife Carrying tournament,” said Bochetto.

The production, which aims to capture the grueling intensity and often-comedic nature of this sport, imported from Finland, will follow ‘Mississippi’ Al and Trina and Jarkko and Hilkka as they prepare for and run in this year’s tournament.

“What I love most about Wife Carrying is that it’s a couples’ bonding activity. This is a sport about sharing love through teamwork, and maybe having a few beers in the process,” said Bochetto.

As part of the production, the filmmakers will be interviewing a variety of local citizens and plan to visit businesses and restaurants at Sunday River and Bethel to showcase the communities that help promote this tremendous tournament each year.

“I was surprised by how much training it actually takes to compete at this event. Without a doubt, these couples represent the true nature of sport and determination,” said Pastewka.

Talented athletes in their own right, ‘Mississippi’ Al and Trina and Jarkko and Hilkka have been training relentlessly for the past year with the hopes of earning the tournament’s most coveted first place prize — their wife’s weight in beer, and five times her weight in cash.