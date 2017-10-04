WIFE-CARRYING COMPETITORS IN FILM

Filmmakers Evan J. Bochetto (director-producer-co-writer) and Daniel Pastewka (producer) of Los Angeles, Calif., are shooting a documentary-like film, “Wife Carrying: The Untold True Story,” at Sunday River and in Bethel through Oct. 9. “We’re going to follow two couples, one from Louisiana and the other from Finland, as they explore the town of Bethel, and run-for-glory at the 18th Annual North American Wife Carrying tournament,” said Bochetto. The production will follow ‘Mississippi’ Al and Trina and Jarkko and Hilkka. As part of the production, the filmmakers will interview a variety of local citizens and visit businesses and restaurants at Sunday River and Bethel. (Submitted graphic)