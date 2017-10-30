Route 2 floods

The flooding Androscoggin River closed Route 2 west (and, for a time, east) Monday. Here, a car sits in the water just west of the overpass near town. In late morning an emergency notice was put out that the dam on the Andro in Shelburne, N.H. had the potential for breaching, according to Bethel Fire Chief Mike Jodrey. At about 4 p.m., he said, it was “holding steady,” with water still being released. He said the Gilead Fire Department had been contacting people below the dam to seek higher ground to be safe. The river was expected to continue rising, for a time, because it typically takes about 12 hours after rain stops before it crests, said Jodrey. The water had also risen to the SAD 44 Bus Garage at the bottom of Main Street in Bethel, and buses were being moved, with Route 26 headed south closed.