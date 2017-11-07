Area Veterans Day observances

Bethel Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Bethel Common (or in case of rain, Fire Station). Sponsored by American Legion Post #81 .

Locke Mills Jackson-Silver Post 68 at 595 Gore Road will conduct their program on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning at 10:30 hours (10:30 a.m.), with patriotic music provided by the Mahoosuc Community Band. At 11:00 hours (11 a.m.), a bell will be rung 11 times as a memorial to the moment at which WWI ended; the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, in 1918. Light refreshments will follow the ceremony.