Thanksgiving Day “Wobble and Gobble” 5K to support 4-H Camp

Support Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center by joining us for the first annual Bethel Thanksgiving “Wobble and Gobble” 5k race. Proceeds support the “Harvest for Health” Initiative at Bryant Pond 4-H, bringing gardening, healthy nutrition and physical fitness programming to thousands of local youth annually.

On race day, Thanksgiving morning, November 23 registration opens at 7:00 am at Lot D beside the Gem Theater. The race starts promptly at 8:30 am. Pre-registration is $20 at http://runinarace.com/WobbleGobble/index.html. Race day registration is $25.

If running is not your thing, you can support Bryant Pond 4-H Center through this fundraising effort in other ways. We need race day volunteers and encouraging spectators to cheer on the runners. We are also collecting non-perishable food items to donate to a local food pantry.

Thanks in advance to our major sponsors for the event: The Cassie Mason Group Real Estate, Michael T. Steven, Attorney at Law, Doug Zinchuk Roofing, Steve D. Pelletier Custom Homes, Bangor Savings Bank, Norway Savings Bank, Heritage Farm, Cumberland County Mortgage and the Good Food Store.