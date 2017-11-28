Sunday River to open new $2.2 million Spruce Peak Triple Chairlift Saturday

Sunday River Resort will debut its new $2.2 million-dollar Doppelmayr three-passenger chairlift, the Spruce Peak Triple, on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m., according to a press release. As part of the grand opening celebration, the resort will pass out commemorative sunglasses to the first 400 guests who ride the new lift.

Part of Sunday River’s $4.7-million in capital improvements for the 2017-18 season, the new Spruce Peak Triple serves as the primary chairlift transport to the resort’s Spruce Peak trails. The chairlift’s modern technology will also make for a shorter ride, cutting passenger ride time from 11 minutes to 8 minutes.

Spanning 4,184 feet, the lift extends 1,207 vertical feet from the base of Spruce Peak to the summit. One hundred and forty-five chairs are set to carry up to 1,480 guests per hour at a rate of 500 feet per minute.