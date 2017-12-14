Bethel Area Arts & Music’s Exhibitions on Screen presents Royal Ballet of London’s The Nutcracker

The arts task force in the Bethel area is pleased to announce both its new name and that members of the organization are already hard at work cultivating an arts-inspired community. Inspired collectively by task force members, the new name, BAAM! (Bethel Area Arts & Music), is intended to create excitement and inspiration in the Western Maine mountains.

While task force members worked to capture a spirit of art and culture in the naming process, several subcommittees took form. One, Exhibitions on Screen (EOS), is pleased to announce two screenings of The Royal Opera House of London’s Royal Ballet’s, “The Nutcracker.”

The screenings will take place Thursday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Gem at $10 adult, $5 child. Order tickets at https://www.thegemtheater.com/collections/events/products/the-nutcracker-12-21.

“BAAM!’s Exhibitions on Screen committee is dedicated to bringing global cultural performances and expositions including ballet, museum tours, iconic rock performances, opera and more through live streaming, virtual tours and films to our area,” says Wade Kavanaugh, BAAM! and EOS member. “Technology exists to connect our local area to global cultural events, even in real time. We believe there is great local inclination to be inspired in this way.”

The Gem’s screening of The Nutcracker as danced by London’s Royal Ballet illustrates the aim. The Royal Opera House leads the way in providing world-class opera and ballet both to cinemas and a variety of digital platforms. Broadcasting to 35 different countries, roughly 760,000 people worldwide saw a Royal Opera House production in their local cinema during the 2016/17 Season. Its broadcast of The Nutcracker in December 2016, topped the UK box office figures with over 70,000 attending a screening of the production. Other digital platforms include the Royal Opera House YouTube channel with over 260,000 subscribers — the most of any arts organization in the UK — CDs, DVDs and Blu-Ray from the Opus Arte label, BBC Radio and Television, Sky Arts and Digital Theatre.

Tchaikovsky’s ballet is a Christmas favorite. The Nutcracker offers a mesmerizing score, a Christmas tree that magically grows, a battle between toy soldiers and an Army of Mice, and the famous role of the Sugar Plum Fairy danced by Royal Ballet Principal Sarah Lamb with her Prince, Principal dancer, Steven McRae.

This enchanting production tells the story of Clara, danced by Royal Ballet Principal Francesca Hayward, whose Christmas is transformed by a visit from Drosselmeyer, a mysterious magician and maker of magical toys. Drosselmeyer longs to break a curse that has turned his nephew, danced by Australian Principal Alexander Campbell, into a nutcracker doll.

Matched with exquisite designs and world-famous melodies, this production of The Nutcracker has enthralled audiences for over 30 years since its opening in 1984. It showcases the full energy of the Company, alongside the emerging talent of young dancers from The Royal Ballet School. The stunning costumes, numbering around 600 and dating back to the world-premiere, are revitalized for the performance.

About BAAM! — Bethel Area Arts & Music

Vision

A community where artists flourish, diverse art forms are widely accessible and appreciated and all community members experience the value of the arts in their own lives.

Mission

Our mission is to cultivate an arts-inspired community in the greater Bethel region by supporting our local artists and providing abundant opportunities for all community members to experience the arts.