First annual Valentine Winter Games Feb. 11

In celebration of all the outdoors have to offer in winter, the Mahoosuc Land Trust (MLT) announces the creation of its first annual Valentine Winter Games. The event is being held in conjunction with the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend and will take place at MLT’s Valentine Farm, 162 North Road, Bethel, Maine on Feb. 11, 2018, from 2-5 p.m. The event is free.

Planning for fun and dynamic activities for all ages is well underway. The full 147-acre Valentine Farm property will feature all manner of reveling in snow and cold.

As parking is limited at MLT’s Valentine Farm, the Town Garage and MESAS have space available, and the Sunday River Brew Pub is providing shuttle service from its location on the corner of Sunday River Road and Route 2. Players will be greeted in MLT’s parking area and shown locations of each event. The day’s schedule and activity descriptions follow:

Ongoing — Sit ski sledding, Afaris, guided snowshoe, snow critter making (like snowmen but woodsier) and snow bowling. Those making snow critters are encouraged to bring tools, snow blocks, decorations and colored water with them. Snow bowling features two lanes, 10 pins each and frozen jugs with which to knock them down.

2:30 p.m. Sled Relay — Teams of up to five will compete on a course designed for the challenge. Participants are asked to bring their own sliding device (of any ilk). The course will feature a start, rider switching points and a finish line. Gift certificates will be available for the winners.

3 p.m. Snow Angels on Film — Dubbed “The Largest Snow Angel Making Event in Maine,” MLT hopes that countless participants will flap their wings and legs upon the snow. Each will have a green heart to place on themselves and resulting white angels when done. Drone footage will capture the magic in the making and the hundreds of angels that follow.

4 p.m. S’mores & Cocoa ‘Round the Bonfire — Everyone is invited to warm by the fire and, at 4 p.m. to make s’mores and drink cocoa. For those who’ve played many of the games, it will be all the sweeter.

4:45 p.m. Silent Auction Results — If looking for warmer fun, the Valentine Winter Games Silent Auction features Valentine’s Day themed items. Chocolates, dinners for two, gift certificates, jewelry are but a few of the items. The auction is being held in MLT’s office on the property. Information regarding membership, volunteerism, MLT people and properties is also available.

The idea behind MLT’s Valentine Winter Games is to involve community members in our region with the broader initiative called “Great Maine Outdoor Weekend,” which is held both winter and summer around the state. The dates are Feb. 9-19 and Sept. 21-30.

The Great Maine Outdoor Weekend is a series of events led by outdoor oriented organizations and companies to celebrate the how, where and what of being active outside in Maine. Our goal is to connect our friends and neighbors with the natural world, to promote fun, physical activity and good health.

NOTE: Valentine Winter Games Inclement Weather — if the following weather conditions occur, the Valentine Winter Games would be canceled: temperatures below zero, temperatures below 10 degrees with a wind speed of more than 20 mph, a blizzard or freezing rain for more than two hours.