Women’s Wellness Day in Andover

A Women’s Wellness Day for Andover will take place Sunday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A light lunch is provided for all from 1-2 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door, and includes lunch, informational talks, collaging — Also, walking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing trails are available between sessions. Amethyst Bio-Mat for healing and warming those chilled bones will be available at $1 for each minute.

From 2-4 p.m. MSHS, Energy Medicine Practitioner and Reiki Master, Carol Emery will conduct a Red Tent discussion and workshop. Since the publication of the best-selling book, “The Red Tent” by Anita Diamont, many women’s groups have been creating ‘red tent’ rooms for safe spaces to speak the truth and to begin the healing of many painful experiences, as well as, to celebrate all that women are and hold dear. Please join her for a brief video on creating red tent spaces, a discussion and collaging on some of the subjects like ‘#MeToo’ and ‘Time’s Up’ that are now at the forefront of our culture as it changes. She will wrap this up with dancing/drumming/singing with the joy of new beginnings. Carol will also explore the use of the ‘I Ching,’ runes, animal cards, etc. and how they can be used to guide us, counsel us and help to tap into our own ‘inner wisdom’ that keeps us on track and/or helps with ‘self-change.’ There is a $20 fee for this workshop.

Certified Yoga Spirits Studio Instructor, Sandee Conley will lead a 75-minute yoga class from 8:30-9:45 a.m. The fee for this class is $15. Experience the journey to the soul by creating an altar of the body through Asana. Sandee and Glen Gordon own the Good Karma Café & Health Foods, and she offers Yoga and Reiki in the greater Rumford area.

Psychic medium, Denise Correll will provide 15 and 25-minute intuitive Tarot readings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Denise uses a combination of Tarot cards, intuition and divine intervention to connect with the energies surrounding and influencing a person’s life. A reading with Denise helps to confirm and validate your inner truth and knowing. A 15-minute session costs $20 and a 25-minute session is $30.

The session “Aligning your Heart to Winter” taught by herbalist Darlene Akers of Dragonfly Healing Nest will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. She will explore how to create a winter altar by learning about the direction, element, chakras, animal totems and herbs for the season. You will make prayer ties for what you are ready to let go of and a medicine bundle to plant seeds for what you would like to manifest in the spring. The fee is $20.

Registered Counselor and Karuna Reiki Master Teacher, Rhonda Alyce Hunt McCarthy will provide 30 minute sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. covering the topics Powerful Loving Goddess of the Amazon Tribe, Healer of Deep Dark Secrets, Teacher of the Artistry of Love, Writer of the Truth, Healing Deep Dark Secrets with Soul Coach Rhonda. Pick one issue; something that is confusing to you or making your heart hurt. Let her help you go from painful to a sense of understanding and calm. As stated these are mini sessions of 30 minutes so have a specific thing that you want to shift already in mind. As always, these sessions are confidential and accepting of whatever it is you need to heal in your heart and mind. The sessions are $40.

Massage, skin care and Reiki therapies will be provided by Licensed Massage Therapist and Esthetician Donna Gifford. Treatments will take place at Donna’s Andover Massage from 8 a.m. to 12:30 and 2-4 p.m. A 60-minute massage is $60 and a 30-minute massage costs $35. You have a choice of Ashiatsu, therapeutic and hot stone. Facials are basic (60 min.) for $60; mini (30 min.) for $35; back treatment (60 min.) for $60; acne (60 min.) for $60; peel (60 min.) for $60; exfoliating body scrub (60 min.) for $60; Reiki (30 min.) for $35.

Please call to register for classes and sign up for the sessions you are interested in. Please pay each practitioner individually for their services.

Contact Carol Emery at 207-392-3161, wheelofwellness@yahoo.com or P.O. Box 261, Andover, ME 04216 with questions for directions and to book appointments with all practitioners. Some scholarships are available for certain sessions.