“Passing the hours” display at West Paris Library

On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. the Friends of the West Paris Library will sponsor the opening event of “Passing the Hours,” a display of arts and crafts by Pearl Farrington Jordan.

Pearl was born and grew up in Bryant Pond. She married Arnold Jordan in 1960, and together they raised four children in their home in Locke Mills. Pearl had outside jobs, mostly in Norway, but decided to try something different, and subsequently opened her own “left-handed” shop at her home, called South Paw. This occupied a great deal of her time for five years.

Trying to find a pastime that satisfied her need to work and create with her hands, Pearl tried knitting, embroidery and other crafts, as well as sketching and oil painting. Again, searching for something different and unique, she discovered quilling, also known as paper filigree. This was something that really sparked her enthusiasm. A little later, she tried paper tole, a process which results in a three-dimensional picture. These later discoveries continue to give her much pleasure while she “passes the hours” with soft music playing in the background.

Please join us at the West Paris Library, 226 Main St., on Feb. 18 (snow date Feb. 25) to meet Pearl and enjoy a variety of her creative pastimes from over the years. Refreshments will be served.

For more information call the library at 207-674-2004.