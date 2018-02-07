Legends ski race rescheduled

Due to adverse winter weather conditions, the Ski Museum of Maine has rescheduled its inaugural Legends of Maine Ski Race to Tuesday, March 6. Originally scheduled for Jan. 23 at Sunday River Ski Resort, the giant slalom race is open to men and women ages 50+. Divisions are Men and Women age 50-59, 60-69 and 70+. The race begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday River’s Monday Mourning trail at Barker Mountain. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barker Mountain lodge or in advance online at www.skimuseumofmaine.org.

Race entry is $40 or $35 if preregistered. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Ski Museum of Maine. Winners in each division will receive medals at the post-race awards celebration at the Barker Bar.

Founded in 1995, the Ski Museum of Maine is a 501(C)(3) charitable organization established with the mission to celebrate and preserve the history and heritage of Maine skiing. The Ski Museum exhibits artifacts, photographs, artwork and documents at its location in Kingfield, conducts educational program and hosts social events and activities throughout the year.