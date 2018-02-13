Veteran of the Month

Dr. Harry Harper

Army 1943-1945

Harry Harper was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 26, 1919, and grew up with two older sisters.

Harry graduated from Frankford High School in Pennsylvania. He then went on to college at Pennsylvania State University and earned his BS in Premed in 1941. Harry then went to Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. for Basil Metabolic studies and received his master’s degree. In 1950 he graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa. with his medical degree.

Harry enlisted in the Army in August 1943 and was honorably discharged on Oct. 31, 1945. Harry served during World War II and was stationed at Camp Grant in Illinois, and he was also stationed in Needles, Calif. Harry worked as an assistant laboratory officer.

Harry met Evelyn Small, an Army nurse from Gardiner, Maine while stationed in Taunton, England at the 67th General Hospital. After they got out of the service, they got married on Oct. 17, 1945. They have three children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Harry worked as an intern at CMMC in Lewiston, Maine and then he opened up his own general practice in August 1951 in South Paris and practiced for more than 50 years.

Harry enjoyed writing, so he decided to write a book and called it “Dr. Iodine.” After 10 years he decided to write his second book, which was the “50 Year History of Stephens Memorial Hospital.” He then wrote his third and final book and titled it “Thoughts While on A Treadmill Going Nowhere.” His granddaughters, Joanna from Conway, N. H. and Carri from Norway, edited his third book for him.

Harry enjoys listening to music, exercising and doing his therapy services while he resides at the Maine Veterans’ Home in South Paris.

Thank you, Harry, for your service.