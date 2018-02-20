Bethel Family Health Center to offer bereavement group

Bethel Family Health Center is offering a free eight-week bereavement support group on Thursdays, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The series is scheduled to run from March 8 to April 26 and will be facilitated by the health center’s Behavioral Health Consultant, Katie Sloma, LCSW.

This will be Sloma’s second such support group at the health center. The first bereavement group, held in the autumn of 2017, was met with positive, appreciative feedback from participants

“I look forward to once again supporting the community by offering a local option for this needed service,” said Sloma.

Every person’s loss is unique. Through a support group, one can feel the support and understanding of others who have experienced loss. While there is no single solution to dealing with loss, members of a support group can offer a range of alternatives, as well as a break from the loneliness and the boredom that often come with grief.

To register for the support group, please contact Katie Sloma, LCSW, at 207-824-2193.