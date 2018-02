BOWLING AND BONFIRES-Pack your bowling shoes and striped shirt and head to Valentine Farm Thursday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. for a moonlit evening of snow bowling by the warmth of a bonfire and the light of a full moon. Frozen milk jugs will be the balls and knocking down wooden pins is the goal. Marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers will be provided, you bring a stick. This is all dependent on an evening of no rain. Valentine Farm is located at 162 North Road, Bethel. FMI call 824-3806.