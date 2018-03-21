Take a trip back to the 1980s as part of the Science on Screen: First Fridays. On April 6, The Gem will show a film that is for families called “The Goonies.” Based on a story by Steven Spielberg, a group of kids discovers an old Spanish map that leads them on an adventure to uncover a long-lost fortune.

Chris Hayward will present a family-friendly talk entitled Finding Your Way: Maps and How to Use Them and introduce the concepts of map and compass. Then everyone will get a chance to try their hand.

This event isn’t just for kids and parents ─ it’s for everyone. Learn about the science of maps and the thrill of seeking our fortune.

At 6 p.m. there will be an informal meet and greet followed by a presentation and activity at 6:30 p.m. The film starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for members and high school, middle school and all kids are free.