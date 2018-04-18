Sale to benefit Smile Fund

The Smile Fund in Bethel helps adults who meet financial guidelines and are employed or seeking employment and need dentures. The dentures from Smile Again Dentures in Lewiston are entirely paid for by fundraising. The Smile Fund yard sale is Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Parish Congregational Church on Park St. in Bethel. Call the West Parish Congregational Church for an application (824-2689). All applications are confidential.

West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel has been offering dentures to the community since 2003. The most recent one is case Number 76. All dentures are completely paid for, with money raised from the community through donations and a yard sale. This year the sale is Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All money raised goes directly to the Smile Fund.

Spring is a great time to clean out and clean up. Donations for the Smile Fund Sale may be brought to the basement of the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel in the afternoons, to not interfere with the Montessori program in the morning. The Smile Fund Yard Sale is looking for toys, tools, books, knick-knacks, housewares, electronics and gardening supplies.

Contact Jane Chandler at 357-3524 for more information.