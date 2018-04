THE ATTIC AND ME—On Wednesday, May 2 at 7 p.m., the Greenwood Historical Society will host a book talk and signing with Norma Salway at the Town Hall on Main Street in Locke’s Mills. Salway is an author and retired educator whose most recent book, ‘The Attic and Me,’ features memories of growing up on the Kimball family farm in Albany Township in the 1940s and 1950s. Greenwood Historical Society programs are held monthly and are free and open to the public.