Forest Service celebrates Migratory Bird Day

To celebrate International Migratory Bird Day (IMBD), White Mountain National Forest biologist, Lesley Rowse, will lead an early morning bird walk on Saturday, May 12. Each spring millions of migratory birds return to the United States and Canada to breed and raise their young. A variety of birds including several species of warblers and thrush return each year to breed in the White Mountain National Forest. Throughout the walk, Lesley will be looking for newly arrived migrants that frequent this spot. According to Rowse “the walk is an interesting way to learn more about birds on the Forest.

The two-hour walk will begin at 7 a.m. at the parking area near Hastings Campground. All ages and abilities are welcome. The parking area is located at the junction of Highway 113 and the Wild River Road. Take Route 2 to Gilead, Maine. From Gilead, follow Highway 113 south to the road junction with the Wild River Road. (Please note you cannot get to the parking area from the south side of HWY 113 as it is still gated) For more information about the event contact the Androscoggin Ranger Station 603-466-2713.

After 25 years, International Migratory Bird Day becomes World Migratory Bird Day, joining with partners across the globe to unify our voices for bird conservation. In 2018, we celebrate the ways we can help to protect birds every day of the year through actions, stories, and art. Our education campaign is changing and growing. Make your bird conservation commitment with us 365 days of the year.

International Migratory Bird Day is sponsored by Environment for the Americas (EFTA). It celebrates the migration of over 350 species of nesting birds that nest in North America and winter in Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean. EFTA provides information about bird conservation in these areas. To learn more about migratory bird habitats, visit http://www.migratorybirdday.org.