Bethel Community Forest meetings

The proposed Bethel Community Forest, through the efforts of a planning committee comprised of Bethel area residents, will reflect local values and help strengthen engagement.

The committee will meet once a month for at least a year in order to develop a comprehensive plan for the property. We encourage you to become part of this collaboration by attending one or more of these public meetings. They are held Tuesday evenings at Telstar High School in Bethel at 6 p.m.

Dates:

—June 26, 6-8 p.m.

—July 24, 6-8 p.m.

—August 28, 6-8 p.m.

—Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m.