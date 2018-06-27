Andro Source to the Sea river trek starts

Each year the Androscoggin River Watershed Council (ARWC) hosts the Source to Sea by paddling down the Androscoggin River from Lake Umbagog in New Hampshire to Merrymeeting Bay in Brunswick Maine. Beginning July 6 the Annual Source to Sea paddle down the Androscoggin River will commence from Umbagog Wildlife Refuge on Route 16 north of Errol. We invite everyone to come and join us for a paddling adventure for one or more days on this educational trip down the river. Our guest speaker for the kick-off paddle will be Christian Kishida, loon biologist at the wildlife refuge. He will guide us down the Magalloway River to the source of the Androscoggin River through loon nesting areas and answer questions about the river and its home to loons, eagles and osprey among other wildlife.

Each year we welcome hundreds of paddlers for one or multiple days to paddle the Source to Sea and celebrate the Androscoggin River. We believe the best way to understand the river’s unique resource is to experience it first-hand. Participants learn about local conservation, fishing, history, ecology, and recreation through daily on-river programs. A new leg added last year and repeated this year due to its popularity is from Boffinger Preserve to Nansen Wayside in N.H. and is a beautiful leg of the river.

We invite you to join us for our 23rd trip down the river this summer for a paddling adventure that is not only a lot of fun but also an immense benefit to communities and people living within the Androscoggin watershed. The daily schedule and pre-registration are available on our website, www.androscogginwatershed.org. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for logistical and safety reasons. Although there is no fee to participate, a $15-$20 donation is suggested at the time of registering. Donations of any amount will also be accepted at the launch site on each event day. We can accept credit cards, so you do not need to feel the need to carry cash. All donations support the administrative costs to coordinate the Source to Sea and other ARWC projects all tax deductible. We hope to see you on the river this summer.

Many thanks to our sponsors who make this event possible: Sunday River Community Fund; Betterment Fund; ReEnergy; VersoCorp; Brookfield; TransCanada; Patriot Renewables; Eagle Creek Renewable Energy; Poland Spring Bottling; Mahoosuc Realty; Norway Savings Bank (Bethel); Otis Federal Credit Union; L.L. Cote; WJ Wheeler Insurance; Pleasant River Campground; Sonoma County Wealth Advisors, Town and Country Inn; and additional support from Catalyst Paper, AVCOG; River Valley Healthy Communities; Androscoggin Land Trust; Mahoosuc Land Trust; Brunswick Topsham Land Trust; Stony Brook Recreation; Mahoosuc Inn; Shaker Hill Outdoors; Outdoor Adventure Campground; Café di Cocoa. Please contact ARWC if you wish to be a sponsor.

FMI contact Becky Secrest at 207-824-3813 or 207-754-8158; email beckys@oxfordnetworks.net or arwc@androscogginwatershed.org; visit our website at http://www.androscogginwatershed.org. Like Androscoggin River Watershed Council on Facebook