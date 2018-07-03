Waterford breakfasts start

The kickoff to the 65th season of Waterford Summer Breakfasts gets underway on Wednesday, July 4 at the Wilkins Community House at the foot of Plummer Hill Road, next to the Waterford Congregational Church. Breakfast of freshly baked muffins, eggs, pancakes, donut holes, coffee, tea, orange juice and real Maine Maple Syrup will be served from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Waterford’s Thunder Hill Farm will provide the Maine Maple Syrup; Melby’s Market and Eatery in North Waterford the eggs, bacon and sausage; and the Village Donut and Bakery of Bridgton the donut holes. The recipes used for the banana muffins (new this year) and the bran muffins have been handed down through several generations of old-Waterford families. There will be gluten-free muffins available upon request for our gluten-free friends.

In addition to July 4, future breakfast dates are the Wednesdays of July 18, Aug. 1 and 15. Be sure to mark your calendars. The price for each breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages five-10 and free for children under five years of age.

July 4 is always a wonderful morning in Waterford with breakfast; a short but lively parade around 11 a.m. featuring our summer camps, town vehicles, our veterans and local children, music and more; and a book sale at the Waterford Library from 9 a.m. to noon. The Waterford Historical Society opens the historic Town House and the Rice Museum as well. Join us!

While the breakfasts are happening on the main floor, the cool basement of the Wilkins House will be the site of an Indoor Yard Sale from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on each of the breakfast dates. This is the last year for the yard sale so all items will be priced to sell.

Volunteers for a kitchen or dining room shift are always welcome to join the breakfast work crew where many friendships have been formed over the years. Interested volunteers should call Ginny at 583-7357 for further information.

Proceeds from the summer breakfasts help with the upkeep of the Wilkins Community House. Income from the yard sales goes to the maintenance funds for the Wilkins Community House and the Waterford Congregational Church.

The Wilkins Community House is available for community and private events. Check out our Facebook Page at Wilkins House for more information.