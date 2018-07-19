Dance benefits town hall renovations

A dance in Greenwood July 28 that is being billed as a trip down memory lane will raise funds toward improvements for the Greenwood Town Hall, which has one of the best old dance floors in the region, according to organizer Marie Bartlett.

But because the hall needs the improvements, including handicap access ones, the dance will take place at the American Legion Hall on Gore Road.

Bartlett is a member of the Friends of the Greenwood Town Hall, and a decade ago as a selectman she was part of the opposition to an effort to tear the building down and put in a parking lot. She also worked to get the structure, built around 1930, placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Estimates for the work needed on the hall have not yet been obtained, Bartlett said.

The “Oldies Rock and Roll Dance” will feature the four-piece Amber-Jack Band of Farmingdale. Dancers are encouraged to dress up in ’50s, ’60s or ’70s attire, from poodle skirts to hippie garb, Bartlett said. The prize for best costume will be a 44-inch-tall white stuffed bear, named Peggy Sue, who is wearing her own poodle skirt.

There will also be three other large bears to be raffled off, in memory of three Greenwood servicemen: Dwight Martin, Bill Jordan and Paul Bartlett.

The Legion Auxiilary will provide refreshments that include sandwiches and cheese and crackers for the 7-11 p.m. event, which is BYOB. Admission is $12 single and $20 for a couple. There will also be donation baskets on the tables.

For some long-time residents, said Bartlett, the dance will serve as a reunion and an opportunity to reminisce.

Bartlett herself reminisced last week about the time when annual Greenwood Town Meetings were held at the Town Hall on Saturday mornings, with a break for a potluck lunch at noon.

“People enjoyed the socializing,” she said. “A lot of them miss the interaction.”

She joked that the lunch break also gave some voters a chance to air their complaints with selectmen, but that overall it provided a chance to lighten the mood if there were controversial issues in the morning session of the meeting.

Dance tickets are available at the Greenwood Town Office, The Local Hub and at the door.

“Bring your yearbook,” said Bartlett. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”