Bethel hires interim manager

Bethel selectmen Monday hired former Norway Town Manager David Holt to serve as their interim town manager beginning July 30, for a period of no more than 180 days.

Holt, who lives in Norway, will take over from Christine Landes, who is leaving to become Gardiner’s city manager. She begins that job Aug. 13.

Holt served as town manager in Norway from 1989 to 2017, according to Landes. A native of Greenwood and a graduate of Telstar High School, he was a selectman in Greenwood in the 1970s, Landes said. He also served as town manager in Standish and Dexter.

The terms of his interim employment agreement with Bethel stipulate that he be paid $275 a day and work Mondays and Wednesdays each week, with a third day as an option as needed. Holt will receive no benefits.

The Bethel selectmen have changed their regular board meeting for August from the 13th to the 6th, Landes said, in order for her to be able to attend with Holt before she leaves.

She said advertisements for a permanent town manager have been put out, and the board may preliminarily review on the 6th any applications they receive.