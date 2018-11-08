Local voting results mixed

BETHEL — Tuesday’s election results in the Bethel area were a mixed bag, with Woodstock and Upton going for Republicans and Bethel and Newry going for some Democrats in the races that seemed to draw the most interest. BETHEL — Tuesday’s election results in the Bethel area were a mixed bag, with Woodstock and Upton going for Republicans and Bethel and Newry going for some Democrats in the races that seemed to draw the most interest.

Greenwood and Gilead were also split between the parties in those contests.

A common theme, however, was voter turnout in the region – it was strong for a mid-term election.

Bethel and Newry favored the Democrats in the governor and House District 2 races, and chose incumbent U.S. Sen. Angus King (I). State Rep. Fran Head, an incumbent Republican, came up short in Bethel and Newry against Democrat Stephanie LeBlanc. The overall race in District 117 was tight at press time.

Bethel and Newry chose incumbent Republican state Sen. Lisa Keim over Democrat James Wilfong.