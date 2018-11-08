Local voting results mixed

BETHEL — Tuesday’s election results in the Bethel area were a mixed bag, with Woodstock and Upton going for Republicans and Bethel and Newry going for some Democrats in the races that seemed to draw the most interest.
Greenwood and Gilead were also split between the parties in those contests.
A common theme, however, was voter turnout in the region – it was strong for a mid-term election.
Bethel and Newry favored the Democrats in the governor and House District 2 races, and chose incumbent U.S. Sen. Angus King (I). State Rep. Fran Head, an incumbent Republican, came up short in Bethel and Newry against Democrat Stephanie LeBlanc. The overall race in District 117 was tight at press time.
Bethel and Newry chose incumbent Republican state Sen. Lisa Keim over Democrat James Wilfong.
Woodstock and Upton chose Republicans right down the line, and Gilead chose Republicans except for King (and for district attorney).
In Greenwood voters favored Democrat Jared Golden over incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the U.S. House 2 race, but narrowly went for Republican Shawn Moody over Democrat Janet Mills in the governor’s race. They chose King for the Senate and Keim and Head for the state Legislature.
In the Oxford County Sheriff’s race, Bethel and Greenwood favored incumbent Democrate James Theriault, while the other towns went for challenger Christopher Wainwright.
In statewide referendum questions voting, all the Bethel area towns voted “no” on Question 1 regarding home care for seniors, but varied on the other questions.
In overall Maine voting results Mills won the governorship, King was re-elected to office and the U.S. House 2 race was too close to call at press time.
Keim was leading her race at press time and the sheriff’s race was tight.
In other Oxford County contests Cherri Crockett and Elizabeth Calhoun were leading the registrar of deeds and treasurer races, respectively, while Andrew Robinson led for district attorney.
For other results and for vote counts in the races go to http://www.sunjournal.com/2018-election-results/
