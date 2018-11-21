Telstar to hire athletic trainer

BETHEL — Superintendent Dave Murphy announced the hiring of Abbie Richardson as Telstar’s new Athletic Trainer at Monday’s School Board meeting.

Richardson is a recent graduate of the University of New England (UNE).

“From a personal point of view as your superintendent I have really thought that an athletic trainer is an essential position for our students,” Murphy said. “More and more school districts across the state have them.”

The school had budgeted room to hire an athletic trainer and advertised the position all summer and into the fall. Richardson contacted Murphy a few weeks ago after finding the job on the university’s website.

References of Richardson included professors and athletic trainers.

Richardson had interviews with Murphy, Athletic Director Gail White and Principal of Telstar Middle and High School Mark Kenney.

“She is very excited about the possibility of coming to SAD 44,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that Richardson will be available to join the school on Monday, Dec. 3.

“Having an athletic trainer, basically it’s not just sitting on sidelines and taping up people when they get hurt. It’s making sure they’re okay, it’s checking for concussions these days,” Murphy said. “It’s also working with the kids in between games and during the season and making those connections.”

Director Danny Whitney of Bethel asked if she would travel with the teams.

Kenney said that Richardson will primarily be used for home games, but there may be a chance Richardson is used on the road if the schedule works out. Overall, Kenney thinks the addition of a trainer is going to change the athletics program.

“She will take a lot of pressure off the coaches,” Kenney said.

Director Sarah DeCato of Bethel asked if Richardson had a Department of Education approval license.

Murphy said Richardson is required to have a Certified Healthcare Research Compliance (CHRC) and also said that she probably has the approval license. Murphy added that Richardson would not be able to start work until she has the license.

Richardson’s job will be a full time position. Her salary is expected to be in the $35,000 range.

Other news

Cross Excavation was the only bidder for the snow plow job for the upcoming winter. Cross had done work for the school in previous winters. The company will do snow removal again this coming winter.

The next School Board meeting is Monday Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Telstar.

swheeler@bethelcitizen.com